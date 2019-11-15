0ver 800 sex related offenses recorded in schools last year

820 sex related offences were recorded last year in schools including both the primary and secondary levels.

These figures were revealed in the 2019 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADAIT) schools activity booklet.

The booklet is based on the analysis of the evaluation forms voluntarily submitted by 796 schools which comprised of 629 primary schools and 167 secondary schools.

The booklet shows that Nausori schools topped the list for reported rape cases in schools with 29 cases.

Poking was also a major issue in schools with 75 cases recorded in the Suva schools, 55 cases recorded in Lautoka, Nadi and Yasawa schools and 49 cases in Nausori schools.

There were also 141 cases of pornography recorded, 104 cases of teenage pregnancy, 145 cases of harassment and 60 cases of defilement.

22 percent of the offences occurred in the Suva schools which is the highest, followed by 18 percent in Nausori schools.