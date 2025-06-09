President meets with Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, held an audience with Pope Leo XIV (16th) at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City yesterday, marking a significant milestone in Fiji’s relationship with the Holy See.

The meeting, highlighted the deep spiritual and moral bonds shared between Fiji and the Vatican.

During the audience, President Ratu Naiqama conveyed the greetings of the Fijian Government and people to the Holy Father and presented a personal letter inviting Pope Leo XIV to visit Fiji and the wider Pacific region at a future date.

In his message, the President reflected on the enduring friendship between Fiji and the Holy See, recalling the historic visit of Pope John Paul II to Fiji in November 1986.

He expressed Fiji’s hope to once again welcome a successor of Saint Peter to the Pacific, renewing a legacy of faith, unity, and global solidarity.

Discussions between President Ratu Naiqama and Pope Leo XIV touched on a range of shared concerns, including moral, social, and environmental challenges confronting the global community.

The President reaffirmed Fiji’s dedication to promoting peace, family wellbeing, and youth empowerment, while also emphasizing the nation’s vision of a “Drug-Free and Peaceful Pacific.”

The Pope, in turn, acknowledged the moral dimension of combating drug abuse as a matter of faith, dignity, and compassion.

The President expressed his appreciation for the Pope’s continued leadership on global environmental issues.

He also shared the Pacific region’s vision of an “Ocean of Peace” a declaration linking ecological care, peace, and human solidarity as inseparable pillars of global harmony.

Pope Leo XIV commended Fiji and other small island nations for their moral courage and leadership and offered his blessings to the people of Fiji and the Pacific, affirming that the “care of creation and the care of humanity are one and the same mission.”

Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, began his papacy on May this year.

