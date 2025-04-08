𝐏𝐌 welcomes strong bilateral relations with Qatar

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has praised Qatar’s role in championing the interests of developing nations in the multilateral arena.

Rabuka expressed this while welcoming the non-resident ambassador of the State of Qatar to Fiji, Ali Saad Mohamed Habab Al-Hajri.

During their meetings, Rabuka reaffirmed the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Fiji’s longstanding commitment to peacekeeping efforts in the Middle East, citing Fiji’s active participation in missions such as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon , the Multinational Force and Observers, and the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force.

Fiji and Qatar established diplomatic relations in 2010, with more potential areas for collaboration across various sectors.

