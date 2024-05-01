𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 c𝐨-𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 p𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬

[ Source : Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Minister for Trade and Co-operatives Manoa Kamikamica has led a series of meetings and bilateral discussions with co-operative development partners in Jordan.

Kamikamica says with the Government placing impetus to the growth and wellbeing of co-operatives it is critical to strengthen existing strategic partnerships with agencies that develop co-operatives and transform the economic landscape.

The Ministry says he is glad to be invited to the 11th Co-operative Ministerial Conference to promote and champion co-operatives from Fiji and the region.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they have requested the International Co-operative Alliance Asia Pacific to consider establishing an office in Fiji.

Kamikamica however says as a region, it is also important to solidify the footprint and work with existing regional bodies such as Pacific Island Forum Secretariat.

The Deputy Prime Minister also met with Michael Pilbrow who is the Strategic Advisor to the Business Council of Cooperatives and Mutuals from Australia.

He says it is essential to keep the momentum and translate the discussions into an action plan to be implemented.

The two-day Conference concluded in Jordan with a draft resolution presented to the forum.

The participants will be given 30 days to confirm the draft resolution before it is officially adopted and launched in July.