Zoë Kravitz Channels Audrey Hepburn on the Red Carpet at Oscars 2022

Catwoman has another trick up her sleeve.

Zoë Kravitz showed up to the 2022 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 27, in an effortlessly beautiful look that reminded fans of Audrey Hepburn—not unlike her character Bonnie during that costume party in Big Little Lies.

The 33-year-old actress wore a baby pink Yves Saint Laurent dress with a knotted neckline to create a bow effect. Zoë paired the sweet gown with a Kwiat diamond necklace and pulled back hairdo with wispy bangs, leaning into a more classic style compared to the edgy Catwoman outfits she’s been wearing to recent red carpet events.

The High Fidelity star is expected to present an award during the Oscars, along with other A-list celebrities such as Lady Gaga, John Travolta and Lupita Nyong’o.

Her latest looks on the red carpet have been an homage to her latest role, with hints of cat-titude—and bat-itude—everywhere. Across the pond at the U.K. premiere of The Batman in February, she wore a black Saint Laurent dress with short arches at the chest and around the neck, creating bat imagery.