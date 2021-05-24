Home

Zadie Smith: My first play was an accidental adventure

| @BBCWorld
November 18, 2021 4:41 am
[Source: BBC]

The multi-award winning, best-selling novelist Zadie Smith has said she is “nervous” ahead of the world premiere of her first play.

But the author told the BBC in her only UK interview that writing the bawdy comedy The Wife of Willesden, which opens on Wednesday, has been “joyful”.

Smith has adapted The Wife of Bath’s tale from Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales, translating a salacious 14th Century medieval text, written in rhyming couplets, into a contemporary story set in north-west London, where she was born and raised.

She is the author of five novels, including her award-winning debut White Teeth, about post-war multicultural Britain.

Her third novel, On Beauty, won the Orange Prize for Fiction. She has also written numerous essays and a children’s book.

But at the age of 46, playwriting is a departure and the author says it is “slightly overwhelming”.

However, she adds that it has been marvellous “not to be the only brain in the room”.

So working with 10 actors and director Indhu Rubasingham has been “like a life force”, she says. “I felt happy to have colleagues.

But the play came about by chance. Smith describes it as “an odd story, an accidental adventure”.

