'You're the Voice' singer John Farnham hospitalised for cancer surgery

Iconic Aussie singer John Farnham has been hospitalised for cancer surgery and treatment.[Source: Newshub]

Australian singer John Farnham has been admitted to hospital on Tuesday (local time) in Victoria, Australia for cancer surgery.

A statement from his family said that Farnham had discovered a “cancerous growth” and that he was having immediate surgery.

Farnham himself said: “Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me.

“The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am.”