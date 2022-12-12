Will Smith’s Emancipation is frustratingly bleak and slight

Will Smith arrives at the European premiere of "Emancipation" in London. [Source: NZ Herald]

In a world where Will Smith didn’t violently slap Chris Rock across the face during a global live broadcast, he’d be ramping up for his Tom Hanks moment.

Smith would be hoping to repeat Hanks’ back-to-back victory at the 1993 and 1994 Oscars when Hanks won Best Actor for Philadelphia and then Forrest Gump.

That was how it was supposed to go. Smith was to triumph at this year’s Oscars with his much-desired win for King Richard and then take a victory lap next March, striding up that stage and collecting his second gold statue for Emancipation.

Maybe it’s just as well things worked out differently because now Smith doesn’t have to fight the difficult but not impossible battle of trying to win an Oscar for a performance in a movie that isn’t great. And Apple reportedly paid $US130 million (NZ$203m) for the rights.

Emancipation is a relentlessly grim, unnecessarily stylised and frequently monotonous film that begs the question: “Who wants to watch this at home?”