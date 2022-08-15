Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Seen in First Joint Appearance

[Photo: ENews]

Five months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the actor and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith were spotted out together in Malibu.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are putting on a united front.

The couple was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu, Calif. together on Aug. 13, marking their first joint public appearance since Will infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars five months earlier.

During their most recent outing, Will was seen wearing a navy polo shirt, matching pants and ball cap, while Jada wore a black utility-style jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist and oversized shades.

On March 27, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 53, made headlines after he rushed the Oscars stage and struck Chris, 57, in the face, following a joke the host made about his wife and her then-hairstyle.

Will, who later won the award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, subsequently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and issued a public apology to Chris on Instagram.

In June, Jada, 50, addressed the incident on an episode of Red Table Talk and shared her wishes for her husband and the comedian.

Just last month, Will took to social media to reflect on the drama saying that he had “been doing a lot of thinking and personal work,” and issued yet another apology.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out,” he said in a six-minute video on July 29. “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable. And I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

He continued, “I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened at that moment. And I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now. But I can say to all of you, that there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment. There is no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”