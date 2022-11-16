Will Ferrell needs spare room to take his mum to Liverpool

Ferrell said he and his mum would happily "share a room with just two bunk beds" [Source: BBC Entertainment]

Actor Will Ferrell has asked anyone in Liverpool with a “clean, tidy room” going spare when the city hosts Eurovision to get in touch, so he and his mother will have somewhere to stay.

The comedy star, who starred in a 2020 film about the song contest, told BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball his mother was desperate to see the event in May 2023.

However, he said that was in jeopardy as the hotels were “all booked now”.

“We’ll share a room with just two bunk beds, that’s all we need,” he said.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 contest, but the 2023 edition was moved to the UK due to the ongoing war in their home country.

It was revealed in October that Liverpool would be the host, an announcement which led to a scramble for hotel accommodation in the city.

Some rooms were advertised for up to £8,000 a night, a move which saw the region’s mayor step in.

Speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the Elf and Anchorman star said his mother wanted to attend Eurovision and had also always wanted to visit the host city.

The topic came up after Ball asked him about the Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, the 2020 film in which he played Icelandic singer Lars Erickssong.

Appealing on his behalf, Ball asked anyone who was “willing to put up Will Ferrell and his mum in Liverpool or the Liverpool area during Eurovision” to get in touch.

The Eurovision semi-finals will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on 9 and 11 May 2023, with the final following on 13 May.