Why we can’t get enough of the ‘Wednesday’ dance

[Source: CNN]

Wednesday Addams doesn’t do anything by accident. The most stoic and deliberate member of the Addams Family, she rarely makes unnecessary movements, smiles and blinks included.

So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.

The brief scene makes up less than three minutes of the entire series, but it’s quickly become “Wednesday’s” most iconic moment for how free our kooky protagonist appears to feel. Her eyes betray a rare, ghoulish passion. Her limbs, typically glued to her side, are flung about freely. The dance is her, to be sure – lots of severe, stilted movements and cues from decades past. Certainly no one could mistake Wednesday’s dance for the latest TikTok trend, right?

Something about that peculiar dance unlocked something weird within all of us, and it’s taken off quicker than a fire at Camp Chippewa. Clips of the choreography inspired viewers to check out the series, making it one of the streamer’s most-watched shows ever (“Stranger Things,” who?). Its online popularity rocketed Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” back onto charts more than a decade after the song’s release, and it was only featured in fan-made TikToks, not the show itself! “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega’s admission that she choreographed the routine herself invited new fans – celebrities included – to give it a whirl and even infuse the routine with moves from their own cultures.

Wednesday Addams would likely be mortified if she knew her moves had become, shudder, mainstream, but her dance just won’t die – and that, she just might enjoy.