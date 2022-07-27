Why they split and why it's hard to see their show go

[Source: CNN News]

The recent announcement that both the series “Desus & Mero” and the partnership between the two co-hosts is no more was met on the internet with the type of grieving usually reserved for celebrity death.

It’s understandable given what The Kid Mero, Desus Nice and their beloved show — the first of its kind in late night — represent to many, launching a series that helped pave the way for others that have also shone a light on community and conversation, including Lebron James’ “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) and “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God” on Comedy Central.

A recent report by Puck News cited their manager Victor Lopez as the cause of a schism between Desus and Mero, which ultimately led to the show ending.

A source close to the co-hosts confirmed to CNN that Lopez was banned from the set by Showtime after multiple complaints of alleged bad behavior including bullying staff members.

The source, who requested anonymity citing concern for professional relationships, said Lopez’s alleged problematic behavior preceded the Showtime series, which ran for four seasons starting in 2019 and dates back to the pair’s time hosting their show on Viceland, which ran for two seasons beginning in 2016.

CNN has reached out to Lopez and reps for Desus, Mero and Showtime for comment about the allegations.

Publicly, Showtime has only said in a statement, “Desus Nice and the Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators” in tweeting the news the show was ending. The show’s Twitter account noted that the two men “will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward.”

Neither Desus nor Mero have commented publicly about whether tensions with Lopez contributed to their show ending, choosing instead to retweet the announcement of the cancellation with Desus adding, “shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come….”

According to the source, Showtime received multiple complaints about Lopez by the end of last year and conducted an investigation into the allegations before instituting the ban – something Desus supported, but Mero did not.