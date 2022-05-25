Why Rob Kardashian didn't attend Kourtney and Travis' wedding in Italy

[Source: ENews]

If you were keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s star-studded wedding, you may have noticed that a certain family member was M.I.A – her brother Rob Kardashian.

So why didn’t he attend the nuptials in Portofino, Italy?

Well… “Rob didn’t feel comfortable attending Kourtney’s wedding because he doesn’t like a spectacle,” a source close to the sock designer told E! News. “It’s just not his thing, and he’s become an extremely private person.”

Article continues after advertisement

And no, the decision didn’t cause any drama. “Kourtney and the entire family completely understand,” the insider added. “Kourtney didn’t expect Rob to attend and knows she has his support either way.”

The move may not come as a complete surprise to fans as Rob stays relatively quiet on social media and avoids the cameras when it comes to the family’s shows in recent years.

This also isn’t the first family wedding Rob has missed. Back in 2014, he skipped Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding, a last-minute decision he made for his mental health.

Still, Kourtney and Travis had plenty of family members watch them tie the knot at Castello Brown on May 22.

Her sisters Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were all in attendance plus mom Kris Jenner, who walked her eldest daughter down the aisle and gave a touching speech at the reception.

She wasn’t the only one with an important role on the big day. Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, served as bridesmaids while Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, 9, was the flower girl.

Meanwhile, Reign Disick, 7, was the cutest little ring bearer. Plus, Travis’ son Landon Barker, 18, and Kourtney’s oldest Mason Disick, 12, were on hand to celebrate their parents.

And from the intimate ceremony and fun-filled reception to the pre- and post-wedding festivities, it was a time Kourtney and Travis will always remember.