Whitehead, Jeffers among Book Critics Circle nominees

A promising writer who died before his book was published, are among this year’s nominees for National Book Critics Circle awards.

Colson Whitehead’s “Harlem Shuffle,” Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ “The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois” and a debut story collection by Anthony Veasna are some of the nominees.

Other nominees range from Torrey Peters’ acclaimed first novel “Detransition, Baby” to Mark Harris’ biography of Mike Nichols to Rebecca Solnit’s “Orwell’s Roses,” in which she connects Orwell’s worldview to his joy in gardening and other domestic activities.

Winners will be announced March 17.

The NBCC announced five finalists in each of six competitive categories, and six nominees in a separate category for best first novel. The organization also awarded three honorary prizes: Author-critic Merve Emre was cited for excellence in reviewing, novelist Percival Everett for having “a transformative impact upon book culture” and Cave Canem, recipient of the NBCC’s inaugural Toni Morrison Award, for its “lasting and meaningful contributions to book culture.”