Where next after being told to move out of London?

The English National Opera has just staged an adaptation of Christmas classic It's A Wonderful Life. [Source: BBC News]

From the Houses of Parliament to daytime TV, a debate has been raging about the future of one of England’s leading opera houses after it had its funding slashed and was told to move out of London. Manchester has been suggested as English National Opera’s new home – but could that work?

It’s not every day that a discussion about opera pops up in between Spin To Win and a preview of Christmas telly on ITV’s This Morning.

But last week, Holly Willoughby revealed to viewers that she is “a massive fan” of the English National Opera (ENO), and declared the company’s current precarious position to be “utterly heartbreaking”.

Co-host Phillip Schofield also lent his support and even took aim at the “half-arsed” response of Arts Council England, whose latest allocation of government funding has put a big question mark over ENO’s future.

“When Holly and Phil start to cover it, you know this is broader than just an opera thing,” ENO chief executive Stuart Murphy says.

Six weeks ago, the Arts Council announced it was effectively halving the ENO’s annual £12m grant from April – and that it wouldn’t get any money at all if it didn’t move its headquarters out of London. It suggested Manchester, although didn’t consult with politicians or other cultural organisations there, or the ENO.

Few argue with making the company national in more than just name, but concerns have been raised about the way the plan has been handled and the possible impact on ENO staff and the quality of work the company can do on and off stage with less money.

In the House of Commons, former culture minister Caroline Dinenage described the plan as “some form of crazy tokenism”, while former shadow culture secretary Harriet Harman called it “baffling and an absolute shame”.