What to watch out for when Oscar noms are announced

AP News
February 8, 2022 11:47 am
[Source: AP News]

It’s time again to celebrate Hollywood’s grandest ambitions and most daring risk-takers.

No, I’m not talking about “Jackass Forever.”

On Tuesday morning, nominations to the 94th annual Academy Awards will be announced. Nominations are occurring a little later than usual. To make way for the Olympics, the Oscars are to be held March 27.

And for the second straight year, the Oscars will unfold during the pandemic. The industrial complex of parties, galas and little gold statuettes known as “awards season” has again gone largely virtual, sapping the season of some of it usual buzz. The Oscars’ typical opening act — the Golden Globes — were much reduced and untelevised this year.

But the Oscar nominations, which will be announced Tuesday beginning at 8:18 a.m. EST by presenters Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan, will try to again seize the spotlight after a year of profound change for the industry and a still-unfolding recovery for movie theaters. Nominations will be broadcast live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the academy’s social media accounts and on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

But those are far from the only headwinds facing the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Last year’s Oscars, held in late April at an audience-less Union Station rather than the Oscars’ usual home, the Dolby Theatre, plummeted to an all-time low of 9.85 million viewers

Can Tuesday’s slate of nominees stem the tide? Among the films expected to do well are Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune,” Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical coming-of-age tale “Belfast” and Jane Campion’s gothic western “The Power of the Dog. Alas, “Jackass Forever,” the current no. 1 movie at the box office, will have to wait until next year.

