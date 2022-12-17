Warwickshire locations turned into WW2 France film sets

[Source: BBC]

Parts of Warwickshire have been transformed to look like 1940s France for a film to be released next year.

Calling The Tune, a tale of “lost love” against a backdrop of war, is being filmed in locations across the county, said director Roger Harding.

The film, partly inspired by true accounts, is based on a 2002 play written by Mr Harding for the Loft Theatre in Leamington Spa.

“[There] was a guy I knew personally who had to shoot somebody,” he said.

A damaged 1940s Percival Sea Prince plane on a farm near Alcester was used for a scene based on the story of a neighbour who worked for the Special Operations Executive, he added.