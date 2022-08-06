Warner Discovery to 'protect DC brands' as part of new strategy

[Source: BBC]

Warner Bros bosses have announced they are restructuring the firm to focus on DC superhero movies, in the hope of emulating the success of rivals Marvel.

This week the company scrapped the new Batgirl film months before its release.

A new 10-year plan was revealed at the entertainment and film company’s Q2 earnings report on Thursday.

Chief executive David Zaslav said it wanted to “protect the DC brand” by focusing on the “quality” of forthcoming big screen blockbusters.

Zaslav, who heads up the newly-merged Warner Discovery, said the company’s main objective now was to “grow the DC brand” and “to grow the DC characters”.

“You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman – these are brands that are known everywhere in the world,” he said of some of the company’s biggest characters.

“We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business where we are going to focus, where there is going to be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC.”

He added: “We believe we can build a much more sustainable business.”