Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Not Developing More Fantastic Beasts Films

[Source: CBR.com]

There are reportedly no more Fantastic Beasts films in development at Warner Bros. Discovery.

As reported by Variety, there are no films from either the Harry Potter or Fantastic Beasts franchise in “active development” at Warner Bros. Discovery. However, David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, revealed his hopes to collaborate with author J.K. Rowling for more Harry Potter content. “Batman, Superman, Aquaman, if we can do something with J.K. on Harry Potter going forward, Lord of the Rings, what are we doing with Game of Thrones?” Zaslav said.

Released in April 2022, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore marked the third film in the Harry Potter prequel film series. Initially planned as a five-film series, Warner Bros. announced its plan to wait to see how “The Secrets of Dumbledore was received before giving films four and five the greenlight.” The 2022 film became the lowest-grossing installment of the Wizarding World franchise.

Article continues after advertisement

Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films, doesn’t have any answers on the franchise’s future. “I don’t,” Redmayne answered in an October interview. “It’s more a question for J. K. Rowling and David Yates and Warners, but I don’t know, I’m afraid. I can’t add to that. I love playing Newt, he’s a sweet man.” Despite his uncertainty, Redmayne jokingly confessed to stealing Newt’s briefcase from the Fantastic Beasts set. The 40-year-old actor continued by pleading with viewers to “tell no one.”

Many controversies have hit the Fantastic Beasts series since its inception, including Rowling’s comments against the transgender community and Ezra Miller’s string of arrests. The Flash actor first portrayed Credence Barebone in 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a role he reprised in both sequels. In October 2022, Miller pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges and could face up to 26 years in prison if found guilty.

Production also had to find a replacement for Johnny Depp, following allegations of domestic abuse against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelson as Gellert Grindelwald in Secrets of Dumbledore after the Edward Scissorhands actor departed the role following the allegations of abuse and sexual assault made by Heard. Despite Depp’s recent controversy and the subsequent trial, Mikkelsen is hopeful about the actor’s return to the franchise. “Obviously, well, now the course has changed — he won the suit, the court [case] — so let’s see if he comes back. He might,” Mikkelsen said.

All eight Harry Potter films and three Fantastic Beasts movies are available to stream on HBO Max.