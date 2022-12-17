Warhammer to be made into movie and TV show, starring Superman actor Henry Cavill

[Source: BBC]

Warhammer, the popular miniature table-top wargame, is to be made into a movie and TV programme.

Henry Cavill will star in and executive produce the adaptation, which he called a “nigh-on lifelong dream come true”.

UK firm Games Workshop, which makes the game, said on Friday it has “reached an agreement in principle” for Amazon to develop its intellectual property.

The project will initially involve developing the Warhammer 40,000 universe, it confirmed.

The news comes just days after Cavill confirmed he will not be returning to play Superman in the DC Comics universe.

Cavill has spoken about his enthusiasm for Warhammer, a fantasy war game where you paint intricate miniature figures, and have them battle each other.

In a statement on Friday, the British actor said: “I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility.”

Another popular table-top gaming franchise Dungeons and Dragons has its own new movie coming next year, starring Chris Pine.

The Warhammer deal is still to be officially confirmed and a further announcement will be made “in due course”, the Nottingham-based games company noted.