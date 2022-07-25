Wakanda Forever' teaser trailer is here and...wow

Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. [Source: CNN NEWS]

Marvel has released a new look at the next chapter of “Black Panther” and it’s powerful.

The two-minute teaser, released during the studio’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, is packed with peeks at what awaits us in the sequel without star Chadwick Boseman, who died after a private battle with cancer in 2020 at age 43.

One thing is clear from in brief look: Boseman may be gone, but T’Challa is not forgotten.

“I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” Angela Bassett’s Ramonda says at one point. “Have I not given everything?”

But amid the grief that permeates the preview, there’s hope, the birth of new life (literally) and a glimpse at the future, with a clawed sneak peek of a new suited hero.

The movie hits theaters Nov. 11.

Also announced Saturday were more details on the lineup for the so-called fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio has set up a new installment of the Captain America franchise called “Captain America: New World Order,” in theaters May 3, 2024 and a film called “Thunderbolts,” hitting theaters on July 26, 2024.