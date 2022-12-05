Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
News Videos Photos

Entertainment

‘Wakanda Forever’ is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend

Associated Press

December 5, 2022 7:16 am

[Source: AP Entertainment]

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kept the box-office crown for the fourth straight weekend, and the comic holiday thriller “Violent Night” debuted with $13.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. But the biggest talking point on the weekend was a movie conspicuously absent from theatres.

Had Netflix kept Rian Johnson’s whodunit sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in theatres, it would have been one of the weekend’s top draws. Last weekend, the streamer — in its first such pact with North America’s top chains — released “Glass Onion” in about 600 theatres. While significantly less than the 4,000-plus theatres most big movies open in, the Netflix film reportedly grossed about $15 million — an enviable total for a medium scaled release.

Netflix declined to release ticket sales and pulled “Glass Onion” on Tuesday, preferring to keep its release limited to a one-week sneak-peak theatrical run before debuting on the streaming service Dec. 23. Netflix’s focus, its executives have said, is driving subscribers to its streaming service. On Wednesday, Reed Hastings, chief executive of Netflix, acknowledged the company left “lots” of money on the table in the move.

Article continues after advertisement

So instead of feasting on “Glass Onion,” as ticket buyers did after Thanksgiving in 2019 when Lionsgate released “Knives Out,” moviegoers were fed mostly leftovers this weekend.

For four weeks, the Walt Disney Co.’s “Wakanda Forever” has ruled the box office. Ryan Coogler’s Marvel movie has totalled $733 million globally, including $339 million in overseas sales.

“Violent Night” was the only new wide release in cinemas. Starring David Harbour as a not-so-saintly Saint Nick, the Universal release got off to a good start. “Violent Night,” which earned a B+ CinemaScore from audiences, cost about $20 million to make.

Though “Avatar: The Way of Water” and other holiday releases like “Puss in Boots 2,” “Babylon” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” looms in the coming weeks, theatres continue to see fewer films in wide release than they did pre-pandemic. David A. Gross, who publishes the box-office subscription newsletter FranchiseRe, says that while there were 58 franchise films released in 2019, there have been only 32 in 2022.

There’s also been a dearth of family releases in theatres. After a muted debut last weekend, Disney’s big-budget animated fantasy adventure “Strange World” dipped to third place with a mere $4.9 million in its second week. Some of the season’s notable kid-friendly movies are streaming, instead.

The Roald Dahl adaptation “Of Matilda the Musical,” starring Emma Thompson, was made jointly by Netflix, Sony Pictures and Working Title Films. Netflix has worldwide distribution rights to the film except for the United Kingdom and Ireland, where Sony put the film into theatres last weekend. For two weeks, “Matilda” has been the top film at the U.K. box office, grossing $9.7 million over that stretch. In the U.S., “Matilda” begins steaming on Christmas.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theatres, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Wakanda Forever,” $17.6 million.

2. “Violent Night,” $13.3 million.

3. “Strange World,” $4.9 million.

4. “The Menu,” $3.6 million.

5. “Devotion,” $2.8 million.

6. “I Heard the Bells,” $1.8 million.

7. “Black Adam,” $1.7 million.

8. “The Fabelmans,” $1.3 million.

9. “Bones and All,” $1.2 million.

10. “Ticket to Paradise,” $850,000.

Pre-poll will not disrupt classes: Saneem

FijiFirst Government has always planned ahead: Sayed-Khaiyum

Rabuka to reintroduce race based scholarship, FijiFirst blasts plan

Rise in toxic behaviour among law firms and lawyers

140 coconut farmers receive payments

Beche-de-mer harvesting and trading period extended

300 Fijians to have clean drinking water

Over 70,000 go to election pre-poll from today

Rabuka has not proven anything: Kumar

Two charged for lodging false police reports

Renowned criminal to front court over alleged robbery

Guillermo del Toro on bringing "Pinocchio" to life, one frame at a time

Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy

‘Wakanda Forever’ is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend

Indonesia raises alert to highest level as volcano erupts on Java island

George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees

Trump's call for 'termination' of constitution condemned

France beat Poland to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Near full-strength Portugal primed for Switzerland test

Pearls go down in first Nations Cup match

Brazil's Neymar fit to face South Korea, says coach Tite

China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite protests, U.S. official says

Kane tries to get back in form

Argentines take to the streets to celebrate World Cup win over Australia

Rokoura confident in youngsters

Tower Insurance invests in human resources

Across the Spider Verse Still of Gwen and Miles Teases a New Trailer Release Date

Zelensky calls West's Russian oil cap 'weak'

South Africa leader won't resign, says spokesman

Senegal seek to end African drought

Time to vote out liars: Koya

PA will continue social benefits: Rabuka

Brazil soccer legend Pele says he remains 'strong' amid cancer battle

More Fijians have access to Walesi platform

Venezuela and Chevron sign oil contract in Caracas

Fury remains WBC World Heavyweight champ

Fiji 7s to grouped with Dubai 7s champs for Cape Town

Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin Drops a Fiery Final Trailer

Iranian athlete’s family home demolished by officials, media outlet says

6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesian island of Java

HBO's The Last of Us Releases Intense Full-Length Trailer

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee dies of cancer at 34

Released Twitter emails show how employees debated how to handle 2020 New York Post Hunter Biden story

‘Violent Night’ delivers the goods by putting Santa Claus in ‘Die Hard’ mode

Three in custody for alleged vehicle theft

Woman charged for alleged breach of duty

Messi helps Argentina past Australia into World Cup quarter-finals

UN says Myanmar military uses death penalty to ‘crush’ opposition

Messi scores for Argentina in his 1,000th career game

Tawaivuna attacks NFP transgender candidate

More discussion needed on HIV/AIDS

Special education teachers in demand

‘George & Tammy’ stands by its stars in an oft-told musical tale with a country twang

Netherlands beat US 3-1 to reach quarter-finals

World Cup starts from now, Japan's Asano says

Fijiana finish 5th, Fiji men’s end in 9th place

Fijiana wins 5th Place Play-off

Fiji overcomes Kenya in Dubai 7s

Fijiana through to 5th place final

Fijiana knocked out of cup quarter-finals

Fiji defeats Uganda in 9th place quarter-final

Packing of Election Day materials begin

FijiFirst leader reveals name of 2000 coup instigator

Vote wisely urges FijiFirst leader

PA Leader addresses supporters in Labasa

Messi to make 1000th appearance

More awareness needed on HIV/AIDS

Ba market vendors enjoy new Walesi set

The Marvels Merchandise Reveals New Look Kamala and Carol's Updated Costumes

Police arrest elderly Alabama woman over unpaid $77 trash bill

West Bank footage throws spotlight on Israel's use of lethal force

Observers prepare for pre-poll

Suva Rugby secures FMF support

G7 and allies approve cap on price of Russian oil

Pulisic available for USA

Netherlands boss wants memorable finish

Bower awarded Olympic Order

Men in custody following alleged robbery

FRCS surpasses November revenue target

Disability stereotype still a challenge

Finland's Sanna Marin says Europe would be in trouble without US

ISIS acknowledges the death of its leader, announces his successor

World Cup 2022 last 16: which teams qualified for knockout stage?

Nia Long opens up about fallout of fiancé Ime Udoka Celtics suspension

Waiting is the hardest part as South Korea reach last 16

Bloody packages containing ‘animal eyes’ sent to Ukrainian embassies across Europe

BTS’ RM duets with Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak on his ‘Indigo’ album

Arshad Sharif’s family demand justice as they grieve ‘kind-hearted’ journalist killed in Kenya

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James are growing their family

Cameroon beat Brazil 1-0 but bow out of World Cup

China’s plans for giant new London embassy unexpectedly rejected by local officials

South Africa leader's future in doubt amid scandal

Dubai 7s: Fiji fails to make Cup playoff

Brad William Henke, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor, dead at 56

Tabuatalei inducted to Fiji Sports Hall of Fame

Rabuka focused on reviving his political career: Bulitavu

China’s Xi acknowledges Covid frustration caused protests and hints at relaxing rules

Ghana's penalty nightmare comes back to haunt them 12 years on

Ronaldo denies he swore at Portugal coach over substitution

Fijians in Canada welcome direct flights

Elton John to headline Glastonbury 2023, the last UK show in his farewell tour

Fijiana book quarter-final spot

De Arrascaeta double in vain as Uruguay win fails to take them through

South Korea beat Portugal to squeeze into next round at World Cup

New Zealand downs Fiji

Determined Spain takes down Fijiana

Double for Nayacakalou and Naduvalo

One down for Fijiana, Spain up next

Vote wisely stresses Bainimarama

Super Rugby Pacific locked in until 2030

Tears of joy in Japan after nail-biting win over Spain

USA uniting behind inspirational Adams

FEO distributes voter instruction booklets

200,000 unemployed claims Browne, Sayed-Khaiyum disagrees

Observers to be deployed for pre-polling

Courts left to deal with discipline of children: Justice Temo

Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the world

Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st voting state

Tesla delivers first Semi truck without update on output

10,954 Fijians assisted through Disability Scheme

Drua players to be part of Walesi Digital carnival

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer drops with great tunes

As many as 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war

Fiji Airways back to making profits

Elderly couple narrowly avoids death

Boost exports to Italy and Jamaica

Kumar applauds retired teachers’ efforts

Permanent Representative of France to the Pacific visit Fiji

Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit

Aline Kominsky-Crumb, underground cartoonist, dies at 74

Zelensky aide reveals up to 13,000 war dead

Fijiana 15s stars ready for 7s duties

Joe Pesci says playing Harry in the ‘Home Alone’ films came with some ‘serious’ pain

Coach unhappy as Spain dismantled by Japan

Former CRW soldier seeks Bainimarama’s forgiveness

Too early to panic: Saneem

Moriyasu praises Japan's coolness under fire in second big upset

Jason David Frank’s cause of death revealed by his wife

A lot of interest in Fiji’s election: Williams

The young people powering the demonstrations

Rational debate on same-sex marriage needed: Browne

The Hot Bread Kitchen celebrates 40 years of service

South Africa’s leader could be sunk by a scandal over cash stuffed in a sofa at his buffalo farm

Harrison Ford cracks the whip in teaser trailer for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Advocacy on gender-based violence continues

Results-Based training for agriculture officers

Skill training is crucial: Akbar

The Bidens’ first state dinner features butter-poached lobster with a side of hospitality

An inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slows to still-high 6%

Croatia fear no team in knockout stages, says Modric

Justin Bieber launches clean water company Generosity at Qatar’s World Cup

Germany's World Cup dream in tatters despite victory over Costa Rica

Have Emancipation reviews been influenced by the slap?

Japan upset Spain 2-1, both teams reach last 16

Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

Kyiv displays dummy nuclear-capable missile fired by Russia

Senate moves to avert rail strike amid dire warnings

Simon Cowell sparks concern from fans after appearing in new video

Biden says climate law has ‘glitches’ after Macron criticism

Equal fees for men and women in World 7s Series from 2023

‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries trailer debuts

Argentina must avoid Australia upset to keep Messi's dream alive

US lawmakers get access to former president's returns

PA will not take revenge says Browne

UK grant for FEO Visitor Program

More than 500,000 visitors so far

More young HIV cases

Frappart ends 92-year wait for a female referee at a men's World Cup

Over $70,000 worth of mobility device assistance received

Andrew Shue Removes Photos of Wife Amy Robach From His Instagram

Brazil's route to final explained

World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot?

The Hot Bread Kitchen invests in $5 million Centralized Factory

European Union warns Elon Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules

Busy schedule for young sailor

Arabs cheer Morocco as it becomes last Arab team in World Cup

76 new cases of COVID

Dengue and leptospirosis on the rise

Croatia cling on to reach last 16 and send Belgium packing

Morocco cruise into knockout stage with 2-1 over Canada

Taboos associated with HIV/AIDS must be confronted

Kiwi ref in World Cup controversy as France files complaint

Emotional Wright dedicates Australia win to sick mother-in-law

No campaigning allowed near pre-poll venues

Saudi Arabia players will be remembered says coach

Stop attacks on media: FMA

Pearls grouped with World number 1

Law enforcement officers to be maintained: Narube

Fijians retain spot in Reds squad

Fiji marks first anniversary of border re-opening

Sara Ali Khan joins Tiger Shroff for action thriller

Australia in party mode as Socceroos reach World Cup knockouts

PM congratulates Fijians on border re-opening anniversary

Stolen vehicles recovered

Unreported HIV cases concerning

Varun Dhawan refused Hera Pheri 3 out of respect for Akshay Kumar

Shuttle flights cast doubts on carbon-neutral pledge

Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle

Differentiate tourism products: SPTO

Lake Taupō quake tsunami destroys boats, damages foreshore; 150 aftershocks following 5.6 tremor