‘Wakanda Forever’ extends reign, ‘She Said’ struggles

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its box-office reign in its second week of release with $67 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while “She Said,” about the journalistic investigation into Harvey Weinstein, struggled in wide release.
After its $180 million launch, Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” sequel slid 63% in its second frame. On its way to more than $1.3 billion in ticket sales, the original “Black Panther” held unusually well, dipping only 44.7% in its second weekend in 2018. But most recent Marvel releases have seen similar or slightly worse declines. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Black Widow” all declined 68% on their second weekend.
“Wakanda Forever,” made in the wake of T’Challa star Chadwick Boseman’s death, stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta. It has amassed $546 million globally thus far, and should continue to drive sales over the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend.
The week’s top new release was “The Menu,” the Searchlight Pictures high-cuisine satire starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, who plays a vengeful celebrity chef. “The Menu,” directed by “Succession” veteran Mark Mylod, grossed $9 million in 3,100 venues. With a 90% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the well-reviewed R-rated thriller is drawing enough Taylor-Joy fans to outpace most edgier arthouse fare.
Universal’s “She Said” flopped with $2.3 million in 2,022 theaters. The film, starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, served as Hollywood’s own big-screen treatment of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s downfall. Critics called “She Said,” which premiered at the New York Film Festival in October, a riveting modern-day newspaper thriller, and audiences gave it an “A” CinemaScore. Box-office expectations were never particularly high for the $30 million film, directed by Maria Schrader, but it was widely applauded for its tackling of the infamous #MeToo scandal.