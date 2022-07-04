Viral Tiktoker believes in making people smile

[File Photo]

Fijian Tiktoker Shaheel Sanil Prasad who is well known as Shermont Flair on the social media page has placed Fiji on the map.

Prasad’s latest video where he is seen modeling with unusual objects like furniture took the internet by storm.

The 24-year-old says he saw the trend and decided to give it a comedic twist by using items lying around his home.

Prasad says he was overwhelmed to see that famous Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon tweeted his video and wrote positive comments.

“I believe it is more about bringing smiles to the people’s faces. Especially when you get a feedback like OMG I was going through a bad day, or I was going through depression and your videos make me smile. And that itself is a great feeling which is priceless.”

Prasad says his video does not mock the modeling industry but rather makes something ordinary look interesting and artsy.