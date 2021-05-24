Home

Vicky Kaushal says ‘every day is a day of love’ with Katrina Kaif

The Indian Express
February 15, 2022 10:22 am

Valentine’s Day is making Bollywood celebs go all mushy on social media. The otherwise private people, many are indulging in virtual PDAs as they wished each other on social media.

Katrina Kaif wrote a romantic note for husband Vicky Kaushal and shared some unseen photos from their happy moments together. One of the photos feature them in an embrace, while another has Vicky planting a kiss on Katrina’s forehead as they stand in the centre of a big hall.

Sharing the precious pictures, Katrina wrote on Instagram that the two have not had many romantic outings this year. “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters ,” she captioned the post.

Later in the day, Vicky posted an adorable selfie with Katrina to express what she means to him. Sharing the photo, the Sardar Udham actor wrote, “With you, everyday is a day of love.”

