Vegas fireworks show will go on, 300,000 expected

Las Vegas isn’t canceling or scaling back plans for big New Year’s gatherings amid concerns about the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, regional public safety and elected leaders said Wednesday.

More than 300,000 visitors are expected in town for events including a New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip that was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of ticketholders also are expected at a multi-stage outdoor music event beneath a canopy light show at a downtown casino pedestrian mall called the Fremont Street Experience.

“If you’re sick, stay at home. If you’re indoors, wear a mask,” said Michael Naft, a Clark County commissioner who stood with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and police, fire and communications center officials to outline restrictions including bans on glass and metal containers, coolers, strollers, backpacks, purses and luggage.

“We encourage everyone to look out for one another, take personal responsibility and proactively take actions to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Naft said.

The safety talk came on a day that a coronavirus surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant pushed new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. to the highest level on record, at more than 265,000 per day on average. The previous mark was 250,000 cases per day last January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Paris, London, Berlin and New York are among cities that have scaled back or called off New Year’s festivities, and airlines have canceled thousands of flights amid staffing shortages blamed on the virus.

Chicago officials said this week their fireworks show was still on, despite Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s warning during a news conference that, “Omicron and delta are coming to your party.”

In Las Vegas, regional health officials on Wednesday reported 2,201 new coronavirus cases — the biggest increase in one day since last Jan. 11 — and 15 new deaths. New cases and deaths have been trending up, and the number of people hospitalized in Clark County with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 has also jumped.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, representing a percentage of people tested for COVID-19 and found to be positive, reached 10.1%, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The World Health Organization goal is 5% or less to relax mitigation measures.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 68.2% of Las Vegas-area residents have had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, and 55.8% are fully vaccinated.