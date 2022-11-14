Uunchai shows 50% growth on Day 3 at the box office

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher starrer Uunchai was released this Friday.

After receiving positive reviews, the business of the film was expected to start off on a decent note. Living up to expectations the Sooraj Barjatiya-directed film opened on a steady note with Rs. 1.81 cr. coming in on its opening day.

On its second day running, the film saw an increase of nearly 100% at the box office and collected Rs. 3.64 cr. taking the two-day total to Rs. 5.45 cr.

Interestingly, despite a relatively small release across just 483 screens with major centers featuring four shows per day, Uunchai has opened strong.

The jump in collections on Saturday is an encouraging trend and indicates that Uunchai will be a horse of the long race at the domestic box office.

The makers have gone ahead with a limited release strategy, and this has worked in the favour as the demand for this film is on the rise by the hour.

As of Day 3 morning and early afternoon shows, the film has shown a 50% growth with the business of the film likely to cross Rs. 5 cr. on Sunday and depending on evening and night shows, it can also cross Rs. 5.5 cr.

Going forward, with strong word of mouth and positive feedback from the audience and critics alike, Uunchai is certain to grow.

In fact, expectations are that as family audiences warm up to the film, the business of Uunchai will see even further growth.