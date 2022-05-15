Ukraine wins, while the UK's Sam Ryder comes second

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest [Source: RNZ]

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra have won the Eurovision Song Contest, in a symbolic show of public support following the country’s invasion by Russia.

The rap-folk band, who were given special permission to leave the war-torn country, soared to first place with 631 points.

They ended their performance in Turin with a plea: “Please help Ukraine, help Mariupol, help Azovstal right now.”

Sam Ryder came second for the UK, the country’s best result since 1998.

A former construction worker, he had been keenly favoured ahead of the competition thanks his soaring power ballad, Space Man, which evoked the classic British pop of Queen and Elton John.

It topped the jury vote, amassing 283 points, but was pipped at the post when public votes were added to the total.