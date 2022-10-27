Tyson Fury to release debut single for mental health charity

The boxer said he was "proud to be partnering with the team at Talk Club" [Source: PA Media]

Boxer Tyson Fury is to release his debut single to raise money for men’s mental health charity Talk Club.

The two-time world heavyweight champion has covered Neil Diamond’s classic Sweet Caroline.

The song is set for release on 11 November ahead of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

It was chosen for its status as a fan-favourite at many UK sporting events, with Fury saying he feels a particular connection to the track.

“Sweet Caroline is a record I’ve always loved and I’m excited to record and release it,” said the 34-year-old British boxer who is known for singing in the ring after his bouts.

“And thanks to the folks over at Warner Music, they’ve given me the opportunity to do that, and what better time to release it than around the World Cup,” he said.

Fury, who will fight Derek Chisora in their trilogy bout in December, said he was proud to be partnering with the team at Talk Club “who do such amazing work”.

He added: “If it helps England along the way in the World Cup, well that’s an added bonus.”

Fury has previously spoken openly about his struggles with mental health and 100% of the profits from the single, including Fury’s earnings, will be donated to Talk Club.

The charity offers support to men by providing talking groups, sports groups and therapy.

Co-founders Ben Akers and Gavin Thorpe said: “Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK. Tyson Fury is a champion, in and out of the ring to many of those men.

“Men see themselves in Tyson, so when he talks – or sings – they listen.”

Fury said: “I have been very vocal about my mental health struggle, especially since my comeback.

“It has been widely printed about my highs and lows, ups and downs, so I’ve tried my best to keep talking about it as much as I can and keep trying to smash the stigma.”