TV producer behind Men Behaving Badly and Sherlock dies at 90

TV producer Beryl Vertue, whose company created the series Men Behaving Badly and Sherlock, has died aged 90.

The media executive, who rose to the top of the industry after starting as a secretary, “passed away peacefully” on Saturday, her family said.

Industry colleagues called her one of the most influential women in British TV.

Daughters Sue and Debbie, producers at the company their mother founded, said: “She meant so much to so many.”

Vertue’s career began when she was asked by the writers of Steptoe and Son, Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, to type up their scripts.

In the mid-1950s, she began representing figures such as sitcom scriptwriter Johnny Speight and comedian Frankie Howerd, in effect becoming a talent agent.

She also had success selling shows such as Til Death Us Do Part and All In The Family to the US market.