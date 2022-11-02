Tributes to Migos rapper shot dead in Houston at 28

Takeoff was the youngest member of the group. [Photo Credit: BBC Entertainment]

Hip-hop stars and fans have paid tribute to US rapper Takeoff from the chart-topping group Migos, after he was shot dead at the age of 28.

The musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in Houston on Tuesday.

Ja Rule, Kid Cudi, Khalid and Dave posted tributes on social media, while Rick Ross called him a “young legend”.

Article continues after advertisement

Migos were one of the most influential groups of their generation, pioneering a style of rapping in choppy, staccato triplets known as the “Migos flow”.

The band, who split earlier this year, scored several international hits including Bad and Boujee, Versace and Walk It Talk It.

The shooting took place at about 02:30 local time (07:30 GMT) on a balcony outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley, where Takeoff had reportedly been playing dice with his uncle and bandmate, Quavo.

Police said 40 to 50 guests had been at a private party when someone opened fire. When they arrived, officers said they found a large crowd and a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Takeoff’s lawyer Drew Findling told the New York Times the rapper’s death was “a devastating loss, particularly for Atlanta”, his home town.

There was “a sense of peacefulness about his aura”, Mr Findling said, adding: “The world was starting to learn about Takeoff. It was his time to shine.”

Tributes flooded in on social media. “Forever a legend, I can’t believe this,” wrote Lil Pump on Instagram; while Ja Rule posted an emoji of a dove and sent “love to friends and family”.

Brit Award-winning rapper Dave shared a series of photos of himself and Takeoff on Instagram, alongside the words: “My brother…days we spent together were priceless.”

Fellow British rapper AJ Tracey said on Twitter: “Not Takeoff! RIP”; while Atlanta singer Keri Hilson wrote: “Rest In Peace. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. #gonetoosoon.”

Reality star Khloe Kardashian said on Twitter: “This is so sad. Wow! over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad.”