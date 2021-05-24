Tributes paid to veteran comedian and writer

Tributes have been paid to comedian and writer Barry Cryer, who has died at the age of 86.

Cryer wrote for comedy giants including The Two Ronnies, Tommy Cooper and Morecambe and Wise, as well as starring on the airwaves and on stage himself.

The world of comedy has been remembering him, with Fawlty Towers star John Cleese saying: “I never met a nicer, kinder, more cheerful man.”

Dame Esther Rantzen described Cryer as an “encyclopaedia of humour”.

The TV presenter, who first worked with him in the 1960s, told the PA news agency: “In a way, Barry was a genius, but so unassuming that he would be astonished, I think, to be called a genius – but he was.”

Stephen Fry described him as “one the absolute greats of British comedy”, while actor and writer Mark Gatiss added: “Barry Cryer was the real deal.

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth described Cryer, who was a fixture on BBC radio panel shows like Just A Minute and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, as “just the loveliest guy; funny and generous”.