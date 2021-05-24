Home

Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|
Tributes paid to veteran comedian and writer

| @BBCWorld
January 28, 2022 10:16 am
[Source: BBC]

Tributes have been paid to comedian and writer Barry Cryer, who has died at the age of 86.

Cryer wrote for comedy giants including The Two Ronnies, Tommy Cooper and Morecambe and Wise, as well as starring on the airwaves and on stage himself.

The world of comedy has been remembering him, with Fawlty Towers star John Cleese saying: “I never met a nicer, kinder, more cheerful man.”

Dame Esther Rantzen described Cryer as an “encyclopaedia of humour”.

The TV presenter, who first worked with him in the 1960s, told the PA news agency: “In a way, Barry was a genius, but so unassuming that he would be astonished, I think, to be called a genius – but he was.”

Stephen Fry described him as “one the absolute greats of British comedy”, while actor and writer Mark Gatiss added: “Barry Cryer was the real deal.

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth described Cryer, who was a fixture on BBC radio panel shows like Just A Minute and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, as “just the loveliest guy; funny and generous”.

