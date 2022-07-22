Tributes paid after comic book writer Alan Grant dies

Tributes have been paid to the comic book writer Alan Grant who has died at the age of 73.

He worked on the likes of Judge Dredd and Batman in the course of a career spanning several decades.

A tribute from 2000 AD said that his impact on comics and standing in the industry could not be understated.

Article continues after advertisement

Born in Bristol, he grew up in Scotland and had lived in the village of Moniaive in Dumfries and Galloway for many years.

His writing career began with DC Thomson in Dundee before moving to London to work with IPC prior to being offered a position with 2000 AD.

His career spanned more than 40 years and during that time he worked for 2000 AD, DC Comics, Marvel, Lego and independent publishers.

Grant had lived in Moniaive in southern Scotland for many years and, along with wife Sue, organised a comics festival in the village.

In 2020, he also helped dozens of local residents to produce their own comic chronicling their struggles with Covid-19.

His wife confirmed he had died in a short post on Facebook on Thursday.

His death was described as a “painful gut punch” to generations of comic book fans who had been “touched by the pathos and compassion of his characters”.

“He was more than just a giant in his field – he was a fascinating man whose sharp wit and boundless warmth touched all those who met him,” said the 2000 AD tribute.

The Scottish Book Trust described him as “a leading star of Scottish comics – and a great ambassador for them” and said he would be “truly missed”.