Tributes flood in for music entrepreneur

| @BBCWorld
February 22, 2022 10:05 am
[Source: BBC]

Prince Charles and rappers Dave and AJ Tracey are among the many voices paying tribute to entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards.

Edwards, who has died at the age of 31, is the son of singer and presenter Brenda Edwards, who said she was “completely devastated”.

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his work for The Prince’s Trust.

Dave simply wrote: “Thank you for everything. Words can’t explain” while Tracey said he was a “legend”.

Edwards was the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform which helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Skepta. He first got into film-making after his parents gave him a video camera as a Christmas present when he was 15.

Born in Luton and later moving to west London, he was appointed an MBE for services to music in 2014. A pioneering figure in British rap and grime music, Edwards attended the Brit Awards earlier this month, and was understood to have performed as a DJ at a gig in north London on Saturday night.

His company confirmed his death to the BBC on Sunday, saying he died that morning. His mother said he “passed away after a sudden illness”.

