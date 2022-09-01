Tribute on 25 years after Princess Diana's death

People gather to pay tribute on the 25th anniversary of the death of Britain's Princess Diana. [Source: CBS]

Yesterday marked 25 years since Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris. People gathered outside her former home in London, Kensington Palace, as they do every year on August 31, to pay their respects and honour the memory of the “People’s Princess.”

Diana was a royal, a rebel and a mother who lived her short life in the glare of the cameras. Suddenly, at the age of just 36, her light went out.

The British people, famous for their stiff upper lip, were overcome by their heartbreak, both for themselves and their nation and for Diana’s two young sons, Princes William and Harry.

Kay said he spoke to the princess the night she died.

On paper, Diana was a perfect fit for the royal family. She was aristocratic, beautiful and demure.

But even before her so-called fairytale wedding, she’d become something unique: A royal who was also a megawatt celebrity. As things turned frosty with her husband Prince Charles, she became a rule breaker, too, championing causes like HIV patients and landmines, and doing a bombshell interview with the BBC in which she talked about her troubled marriage.

“There were three in this marriage,” she said, alluding to Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, who he went on to marry years after Diana died. “It was a bit crowded”

We now know the BBC journalist lied to get the interview. Diana’s relationship with the media was always complicated.

In recent years, Diana has been portrayed in a number of movies and television series, but there was only one Diana, and even the glittering younger generations of royals can’t recapture her magic — a strange cocktail of glamour and vulnerability.

At Kensington Palace, the tributes that people had come to lay out in her honour were evidence of one of the biggest impacts she had on the country: Making the royal family a little more relaxed, more down to Earth, maybe even a bit more human.