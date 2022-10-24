Travis Scott Slams Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

[Photo Credit: ENews]

Travis Scott has issued a statement denying knowing Rojean Kar, who years ago sparked cheating rumours with him, while she has fired back with her own comments about the rapper and Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner’s partner Travis Scott has denied wrongdoing after finding himself immersed in a cheating scandal involving a familiar face.

Late last week, Instagram model Rojean Kar—who years ago denied rumours of a fling with him—shared on her private Instagram Stories a video showing the Astroworld rapper on the set of a shoot, raising speculation they had met up. Travis then posted a statement on his account.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a lot of weird s–t going on,” he wrote in his own IG Stories post. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

As seen on The Shade Room, Rojean responded to Travis’ statement in a selfie video posted on her IG Stories, accusing him of lying and of cheating on Kylie, with whom he shares two children.

Rojean continued, “This Valentine’s Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, ‘Trav’s asking for you, come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that bitch every single f–king night. The whole f–king city sees it.”