Towie: Yazmin Oukhellou stable in hospital after crash

Yazmin Oukhellou is reportedly in hospital after a car crash in Turkey that killed her friend [Source: BBC]

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou is “stable and recovering in hospital” after being involved in a car crash that killed her friend.

Ms Oukhellou and Jake McLean were in a car that veered off a cliff in Bodrum, according to reports.

Towie stars Amber Turner, Demi Sims and Harry Derbidge have posted messages of support on their Instagram accounts.

“Yazmin is stable and recovering in hospital after surgery,” Ms Oukhellou’s representative said.

“Yazmin and her family have requested privacy at this time.”

The Foreign Office said it was helping “the family of a British man who died in Turkey”.

“We are also providing support to the family of a British woman who has been hospitalised,” a spokesman said.

He added the Foreign Office was “in contact with the local authorities” in the country.

Ms Oukhellou made her Towie debut in 2017 and her relationship with co-star James Lock was documented on the reality TV show.

On social media, Amber Turner said: “Thinking of you, can everyone keep Yaz in their prayers tonight” and Demi Sims said: “Praying for you my love”.

Harry Derbidge posted pictures of himself with her and said he was thinking about her.

Towie production company Lime Pictures has been asked for comment.