Tonys Latest: Show starts; Ferguson wins 1st acting award

Michael R. Jackson arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. [Source: abc NEWS]

The Latest on the Tony Awards (all times local):

Host Ariana DeBose has kicked off the Tony Awards and Jesse Tyler Ferguson has won the first acting award of the night.

DeBose, wearing a sparkling white jumpsuit and wide-brimmed hat, danced and sang a song that mashed up shards of musical theatre favourites, like “Chicago, “The Wiz,” “Evita,” “Rent,” “Hair,” “Cabaret,” “Hairspray” and “West Side Story,” the movie remake for which she won an Oscar.

Still panting while welcoming viewers, she told the crowd that this was the season “Broadway got its groove back.”

Moments later, Ferguson won the Tony Award for best-featured actor in a play for his work in the revival of “Take Me Out.”

“I can’t believe I get to do this for a living,” Ferguson said, thanking his mother and father for letting him move to New York City to pursue his acting dream.

Richard Greenberg’s play is an exploration of what happens when a Major League Baseball superstar comes out as gay, tracing the way it unsettles the team and unleashes toxic prejudices. Ferguson plays the superstar’s unathletic gay accountant.

Ferguson, a five-time Emmy-nominated star of TV’s “Modern Family,” has had previous roles on Broadway, including “On the Town,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “Fully Committed.” This is his first Tony.

Ferguson beat out Alfie Allen from “Hangmen,” Chuck Cooper in “Trouble in Mind,” Ron Cephas Jones from “Clyde’s” and two of his “Take Me Out” co-stars — Jesse Williams and Michael Oberholtzer.