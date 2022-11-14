Tony Adams withdraws with an injury

ony Adams and Katya Jones performed a jive on Saturday night [Source: BBC Entertainment]

Former footballer Tony Adams has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing after hurting himself in Saturday’s show.

His decision saved DJ Tyler West and Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell from Sunday night’s dance-off, meaning they will go through to next week’s show.

Adams, 56, said the show had taught him a lot about himself and described his dance partner Katya Jones as an “exceptional human being”.

Article continues after advertisement

The couple were in bottom place after a 1960s-themed jive on Saturday night.

Speaking about his time on Strictly, ex-England player Adams said he had “cried for the first month”.

“I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense but, my god, the rollercoaster of emotion. I’ve got to be honest, it’s tough, physically it’s really tough out there, but dancing is really fantastic for you.

“Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore,” he said.

On the one message he wanted to bring to the show, he told viewers: “If you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas was full of praise for the former Arsenal player, saying he had become “one of the nation’s favourite entertainers” and encouraged him to carry on dancing.

“On behalf of all the judges, we’ve enjoyed watching every second. You are truly what this show is all about, and we can only wish you the best as you move forward,” she said.

Katya Jones expressed how grateful she was to have partnered Adams.

“I loved that we didn’t care what people thought, we did every single dance our way.

“You led by example, and put yourself out there, and showed everyone you can do anything. And everyone deserves love and to be loved,” she said.

The couple performed their Saturday night jive to Wilson Pickett’s Land of 1000 Dances, making the studio audience cheer with excitement after executing a series of roly-polies.

But their efforts failed to impress the judges who only scored them 24 points. Craig Revel Horwood branded their dance a “technical disaster”.

Sunday’s results show opened with a touching Remembrance Sunday tribute as Strictly professionals performed a ballroom dance.

Adams and Jones will join hosts Rylan Clark and Janette Manrara on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday evening.

The remaining eight couples will take to the dancefloor in Blackpool next week.