Entertainment
Tom Holland confirms to star as Fred Astaire in upcoming biopic
Bollywood Hungama
December 9, 2021 5:53 am
Tom Holland [Source: Bollywood Hungama]
Spider-Man star Tom Holland will be swapping his web-shooters for dancing shoes.
The 25-year-old actor officially confirmed on December 5 that he’ll portray legendary actor, dancer, and singer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic for Sony.
Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal in a recent profile for GQ, teased that she wanted Holland for the part of Astaire in the forthcoming movie, as well as another trilogy of Spider-Man films.
Article continues after advertisement
According to Variety, during an interview at an event promoting the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland has confirmed that he’ll step into the entertainer’s dance shoes for the project, which is still in its early stages.
Advertisement