Tom Holland confirms to star as Fred Astaire in upcoming biopic

Spider-Man star Tom Holland will be swapping his web-shooters for dancing shoes.

The 25-year-old actor officially confirmed on December 5 that he’ll portray legendary actor, dancer, and singer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic for Sony.

Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal in a recent profile for GQ, teased that she wanted Holland for the part of Astaire in the forthcoming movie, as well as another trilogy of Spider-Man films.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Variety, during an interview at an event promoting the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland has confirmed that he’ll step into the entertainer’s dance shoes for the project, which is still in its early stages.