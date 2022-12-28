Tom Brady snubs ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in holiday tribute

The couple split earlier this year. [Source: NZ Herald]

Tom Brady left his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen out of a Christmas Day shoutout he gave during an interview after his team’s latest victory.

The NFL quarterback, 45, included other family members such as his parents and children in his holiday tribute.

After playing against the Arizona Cardinals in overtime on Christmas Day, Brady said: “I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time”.

“Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon.”

Brady and Bundchen finalised their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Brady recently revealed on the Sirius XM podcast Let’s Go he would be spending the day after Christmas with his children.

He said about playing in the festive period: “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about.

”I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.”

Brady shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter, Vivian, 10, with Gisele, and also has son, Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, 51. Brady and Bundchen married in 2009 after meeting three years earlier.

A source told People in September there was a “lot of tension” in their marriage after Brady went back on his statement he was retiring from playing football.

Another insider told the publication: “She doesn’t hate that he’s playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back”.