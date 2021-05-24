Home

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions' Body named TikTok UK song of 2021

| @BBCWorld
December 14, 2021 9:59 am
[Source: BBC]

TikTok has named Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions as its most popular track by UK artists in 2021.

It means more videos were created to this song than any other this year, and it’s the first time a drill song has taken that title.

Tion Wayne told Newsbeat: “TikTok is the new thing, man.

“It’s great to see everyone get together and make trends go viral. Everyone got involved, we appreciate it.”

The track’s remix featuring ArrDee, E1 (3×3), ZT (3×3), Bugzy Malone, Buni, Fivio Foreign and Darkoo was the version most used by creators on the app. You couldn’t scroll far on TikTok without hearing ArrDee’s viral verse this year.

The hashtag #bodyremix has more than 200 million views on the app.

Body also broke boundaries earlier this year when it became the first drill song to reach number one in the UK official chart.

