Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune gets OTT release date

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi blockbuster Dune will be available for streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video from March 25.

The film, adapted from author Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century, will be available on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the streaming service said in a statement.

Produced by Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, Dune featured an ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem .

Described as a mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune followed the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.