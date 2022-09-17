Timothée Chalamet is first male British Vogue cover star

There's always plenty of cameras around when Timothée Chalamet is on the red carpet. [Source: BBC News]

Timothée Chalamet has made history as the first man to appear solo on the cover of British Vogue’s print edition.

The US actor wears a pearl necklace on the front of this month’s magazine in a shoot styled by editor Edward Enninful.

In an interview inside, Timothée reveals Leonardo DiCaprio gave him some simple career advice when they worked together on last year’s Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up.

“No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” he says Leo told him.

Little Women star Timothée is known for his style and fashionable red carpet looks.

In one of the photos in the October edition, the 26-year-old ditches his trademark curly hair for a mohawk while, in another, he can be seen in a leather jacker and leather trousers.

Enninful says he was waiting “for the moment to feel right” to have a man on the cover of the fashion monthly for the first time in its 106-year history.

He describes Timothée as “a young actor at the peak of his early career, who calls to mind the Deans and DiCaprios of past decades, but with a relationship to a new generation that dismantles old-fashioned notions of masculinity”.