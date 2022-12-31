Tight security at street party

Organizers of the 2Day FM 31/12 New Year’s Eve Street Party today will ensure it is a safe event for all Fijians.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Team Leader Events, Shivneel Maharaj says security is always a main concern and he hopes to see people of all ages come to enjoy the live entertainment, food stalls and amusement rides at the event.

“We have organized tight security with security officers, we have police officers and we have got a permit from the Fiji Police Force and they will be there looking after people.”

Maharaj says the street party will be held at Constitution Avenue next to Albert Park and people can enjoy live entertainment from artists such as Billy T, Ratu and DJ Billy.

The 2Day FM 31/12 New Year’s Eve Street Party begins at 5 pm today before closing out in a big way at 1 am on tomorrow.