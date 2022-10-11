Ticketmaster demand-based pricing system criticised

Harry Styles has used dynamic pricing for his Love On Tour concerts in 2023. [Photo Credit: BBC Entertainment]

A new Ticketmaster pricing system, which alters the price of tickets based on demand, is being criticised by both fans and industry experts.

Called dynamic pricing, it has been used in the UK for recent sales by Harry Styles, Coldplay and Blackpink.

The system is regularly used in the US, where the resale market is a lot bigger, and touting is more prevalent.

Ticketmaster says it is being used to try to stop touts and to give more money to artists.

But fans say they are being priced out of concerts, with some tickets doubling in price.

On the Ticketmaster page for Harry Styles’s tour, a notice explains: “These tickets vary in price driven by demand from fans, similar to airline tickets and hotel rooms.

The pricing system means Ticketmaster does not publicise ticket costs ahead of time – as they will change constantly, based on demand.

Adam Webb is a campaigner for the FanFair Alliance, a group that aims to stop ticket touting in the UK.

He told the BBC “there’s a whole bunch of issues” with trying to price tickets based on demand. The logic is that by increasing prices on the official website to match what touts are charging on secondary sites like Viagogo and StubHub, the touts will be scared off, meaning Ticketmaster (and the artists) can keep the extra profit.

It also prevents people from buying fake tickets, although most resale sites do offer refunds for fraudulent sales.