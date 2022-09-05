The Weeknd cancels sold-out LA gig during first song

The Weeknd performs on-stage.[Source: 1news]

The Weeknd abruptly cut short a sold-out show after telling 70,000 booing fans he had lost his voice.

The Earned It singer, 32, said he couldn’t carry on during his second sold-out concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night (Sunday NZT).

Met with loud boos from fans who had packed the arena, he said: “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you. I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologise and not tweet it or Instagram it.

“I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologise. I’m so sorry.

”You know how much this kills me. I love you. Thank you so much.”

Later in the evening The Weeknd – born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – took to social media to again apologise.

He said on an Instagram story: “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The Weeknd’s tour has already run into problems, starting when he pushed it back in January to play more stadiums after it was twice postponed amid the Covid pandemic.

When it eventually started in July, the opening gig in Toronto was postponed due a wireless network outage.

The Weeknd is due to move on to play international shows, including in Mexico, South Asia, Australia and Europe.

He is also starring in the upcoming six-episode TV series The Idol, which tells of a young musician, played by Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp, 23, falling for The Weeknd’s cult leader character.