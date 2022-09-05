The Weeknd cancels Los Angeles show mid-song due to vocal issues

[Source: CNN]

The Weeknd abruptly ended his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night, citing vocal issues.

He was in the middle of a performance of his hit “Can’t Feel My Face” when he walked off the stage, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Another song started playing briefly, then the lights came up in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Article continues after advertisement

The Weekend then returned to the stage to apologize for his vocal issues and promised the audience a refund, according to video shared by a concertgoer on Twitter.

“I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,” he told the crowd. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

“I can’t give you what I want to give you,” he added.

In a tweet late Saturday, The Weeknd explained what happened.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” he wrote. “Felt it go and my heart stopped. My deepest apologies to my fans here.

I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The next date scheduled for the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour is September 22 in Toronto. The tour was previously twice postponed due to the pandemic.