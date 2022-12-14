The Way of Water’ rekindles the wonder in a way that demands to be seen

"Avatar: The Way of Water" introduces a new clan of reef dwellers, 13 years after the original. [Source: CNN News]

“Avatar” took a very basic story and adorned it with an eye-popping spectacle, in a way that made the film a must-see commodity, and a record-breaking hit in the process.

Thirteen years later, braving many different theatrical tides, director James Cameron has done it again with “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a state-of-the-art exercise that rekindles that sense of wonder and demands to be seen by anyone with a lingering interest in watching movies in theatres.

Although Cameron (who shares script credit with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver) has already announced plans for multiple “Avatar” sequels, the filmmaker has thrown so much technical wizardry, scope and scale into this 190-minute epic that one gets the impression he approached directing it as if there might never be another, leaving everything on the field – or rather, the waves.

In addition, “The Way of Water” introduces an entirely new Na’vi subculture of reef people, with their own evolutionary adaptations and remarkable fauna with which they bond, wedding the original to Cameron’s well-documented love of the ocean and its exploration, an impulse he’s been indulging since “Titanic” a quarter-century ago.

As with the 2009 movie, the plot of “The Way of Water” is hardly groundbreaking, but rather a cleverly assembled treatise on the sins of imperialism, an environmental message and, in the main wrinkle, family dynamics, constructed in a way that affords each of the children their own issues but largely avoids the Disney Channel-style missteps that might ensue.

The sequel picks up many years later, with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) now the proud parents of four kids, still finding time for “date nights” that consist of euphorically soaring above the Pandora landscape.

“Happiness is simple,” Jake explains in voiceover until the “sky people” return to again lay siege to their paradise, this time motivated by a “WALL-E”-type dilemma that involves having polluted Earth beyond habitability, making the commander of this mission (played by Edie Falco) speak of the imperative to “pacify the hostiles.”