The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Dead at 33

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, the British boy band have announced.

The singer told fans in October 2020 that he had an inoperable tumour.

His wife Kelsey Hardwick wrote on Instagram: “Our hearts are broken.” The pair had two young children together.

She added: “Tom was the centre of our world. We can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

Her post continued: “We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

The couple married in 2018 and had a daughter, Aurelia Rose, and a son, Bodhi.

The band said they were “devastated” by Parker’s death and that they were with him and his family at his side when he died.